AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks muted as U.S. debt ceiling concerns linger

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 09:34pm
Follow us

European stocks were flat on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of U.S. debt ceiling talks while assessing monetary policy outlook in the United States and Europe, with UK’s Dechra Pharmaceuticals slumping after a profit warning.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was largely unchanged, after touching a more than one-year high on Friday. Germany’s blue-chip DAX dropped 0.3% after hitting an all-time high in the prior session.

President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy were set to meet on Monday to discuss raising the federal government’s debt ceiling, just 10 days before the United States could face an unprecedented default.

“There’s always the risk that despite the positive developments, those negotiations might fall apart at the last minute and that’s what markets are concerned about,” said Andrea Cicione, head of research at TS Lombard.

Meanwhile, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that European Central Bank interest rate hikes are likely to peak out by summer’s end, but the issue was how long rates remained elevated rather than the exact level.

On the other hand, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane flagged that the central bank’s policy was effective and investors appeared to remain confident in the bank’s ability to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

On the data front, euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.1 point in May from the previous month.

European chip stocks were unfazed by China’s move to bar U.S. firm Micron Technology Inc from selling memory chips to key domestic industries.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV and ASM International NV were up 0.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

“Although the news is negative for sector sentiment given that China represents between 10% and 40% of sales for most companies…, we cannot make a general statement as U.S. memories are fungible with Korean ones (Samsung, Hynix) while other products are not,” Equita analysts wrote in a note.

Greek government bond prices outperformed their peers on Monday as investors welcomed the outcome of a national election they expect will lead to a continuation of policies supporting economic growth and declining debt.

Among single stocks, Dechra Pharmaceuticals tanked 13% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 on expectations that annual profit would be below its prior forecast, amid a volatile environment and ongoing de-stocking by its wholesalers.

Ryanair rose 1.3% as CEO Michael O’Leary aims to boost the budget airline’s profit by 10% this year after almost record earnings for its last financial year. He said Ryanair might do better if rival airlines’ “irrationally exuberant” summer fare forecasts were correct.

Novo Nordisk A/S climbed 2.6% after a late-stage trial of an oral version of its drug semaglutide for weight loss showed statistically significant and superior weight loss when compared to a placebo.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks muted as U.S. debt ceiling concerns linger

Inflation in Pakistan could reach new heights in May: report

Cases of May 9 attacks on military installations will be filed under army laws: PM Shehbaz

Bearish sentiment at bourse, KSE-100 falls over 400 points

Recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’: COAS

Shireen Mazari arrested outside Adiala Jail despite court orders, says Farrukh Habib

Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

Facebook given record $1.3bn fine, given 5 months to stop EU-US data flows

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

China enters Sri Lanka’s domestic fuel market

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Read more stories