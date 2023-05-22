AVN 53.71 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.49%)
BAFL 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
DGKC 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.98%)
OGDC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 100.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.83%)
UNITY 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,183 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,397 Increased By 3.4 (0.02%)
KSE100 41,675 Increased By 76 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,799 Increased By 10.4 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares may open lower on caution over US debt ceiling talks

Reuters Published 22 May, 2023 09:34am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set for a subdued start on Monday, tracking a slide in global equities ahead of the resumption of debt ceiling talks in the United States, which paused on Friday.

India’s NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.16% at 18,208, as of 8:05 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities closed lower on Friday on reports that the US debt ceiling negotiations had reached an impasse.

A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default and a spike in interest rates, analysts cautioned.

Indian shares snap three-day losing run but post weekly decline

Asian markets were mixed. Indian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Friday, aided by quarterly earnings and persistent foreign institutional buying. Analysts expect the Nifty benchmark to consolidate in the 18,050-18,450 range.

“The short-term trend for the Nifty remains choppy,” said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

“The emergence of buying interest on Friday raises hopes for an upside bounce in the market.”

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped a 16-session buying streak on Friday, selling 1.13 billion rupees ($13.8 million) of shares, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

“The overall mood in the markets in the near term will be decided by FII flows and developments on the US debt default situation,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares may open lower on caution over US debt ceiling talks

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

G7 leaders outline ‘de-risk, not decouple’ approach to China

Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws

FTO asks FBR to conduct ‘withholding audit’ of NHA

Read more stories