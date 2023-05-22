72 years of diplomatic ties: Punjab CM visits Chinese Consulate

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on the eve of 72nd anniversary of Pakistan- China diplomatic relations visited the Chinese Consulate.

He met with the Consul General of China Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on completion of 72 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and also cut a cake.

The Chinese Consul General thanked the Caretaker CM and expressed good wishes for him. Matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and economic relations came under discussion during the meeting.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the Chinese Consul General stated that we would benefit from the cooperation of China in agriculture, healthcare technology and education sectors. He remarked that the new year of Pakistan-China relations would open further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that Pakistan and China are standing shoulder to shoulder for a bright tomorrow and our relationship for the whole world of countries is a role model adding that Pakistan-China mutual trust is exemplary. He highlighted that China’s unflinching support in time of need speaks volumes of Pakistan- China friendship. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that China has proved to be our all weather friend, a strong partner and a reliable neighbour.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that we heartily acknowledge the unique cooperation of China in the progress of Pakistan. He emphasized that the triumphs of China are a matter of pride for Pakistan and CPEC is proving to be a milestone in promoting regional contacts and cooperation between the two countries.

The importance of Pakistan- China relations exceed far before for the regional stability and Punjab government is thankful to the Chinese support and cooperation in various sectors. Caretaker CM remarked that the Punjab government is determined to further enhance this exemplary friendship and cooperation with China.

The Chinese Consul General on this occasion stated that Pakistan and China are highly reliable friends and we would continue all sorts of cooperation with the Punjab government in future, as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023