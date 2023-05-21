Mohtasib orders payment of post-retirement dues

ISLAMABAD: Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken cognizance of the non-payment of post-retirement benefits to the retired teachers of the educational institutions operating under the Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad.

The plight of retired teachers was highlighted in a web report titled, “Forgotten Heroes; Islamabad’s retired teachers await their pending dues” which appeared on May 15, 2023.

It was learnt that a large number of teachers who retied during the last two years remained deprived of their lawful post-retirement entitlements due to acute shortage of funds. The pending amount was around Rs 2.6 billion.

