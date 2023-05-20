PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure that the impact of a reduction in petroleum prices was shifted to the masses in the form of decreased transport fares and prices of eatables.

The prime minister, chairing the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, asked the Interior Ministry and the district administrations across the country to ensure the reduction in commodities’ prices.

Calling for strict action against the profiteers, he said the transport fares and eatables’ prices should be reduced in proportion to the 11 percent decrease in the petroleum prices announced by the government. The Federal Cabinet, approved the decisions taken in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on May 16, as well as, announced the completion of importing 100-megawatts of cheap electricity from Iran.

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

It was reiterated during the NSC that a policy of “zero tolerance” would be adopted towards violence and disturbance of peace. The civil and military leadership expressed solidarity with the armed forces, “strongly condemning rioting and attacks on military installations for personal and political interests”.

The federal cabinet strongly condemned the riots that happened on May 9 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a federal cabinet meeting was held, in which, the participants strongly condemned the May 9 riots and focused on taking action against those involved in the condemnable acts of May 9, in accordance with the relevant laws.

During the briefing, the federal cabinet discussed the measures to be taken to ensure strict accountability of the miscreants.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for swift and effective action against those responsible for the disturbing events of May 9th, ensuring that justice is served and such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Federal Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which, he briefed the members about the details of his visit to the Pak-Iran border the previous day.

The prime minister said that due to the personal interest of the Iranian president and under the personal supervision of the prime minister, the project of importing 100 megawatts of cheap electricity from Iran was completed in a short period of time, which was delayed for a long time.

With this project, electricity supply has been ensured in South Balochistan, especially Gwadar. This project will bring development and prosperity to the backward areas of Balochistan. Likewise, “Mand-Pashin Border Market” was also inaugurated, which will provide free business avenues and employment opportunities to the residents on both sides and a new journey of progress will begin.

The prime minister said that the Iranian president also expressed special interest in the mutual promotion of Pakistan-Iran trade. Apart from this, useful discussions were also held on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, science and technology, and solar energy. The prime minister said that the foreign minister along with a high-level delegation will visit Iran to make concrete progress on these issues.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that the two countries emphasized joint efforts to prevent cross-border terrorism along the 900-mile-long border and agreed to further improve the security system. The prime minister also invited the Iranian president to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

The prime minister also briefed the cabinet members on the details of the “Road to Makkah” agreement signed with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, which will benefit a large number of Pakistani pilgrims. Under this agreement, the immigration process of 26,143 Pakistani pilgrims from Islamabad airport will be done at Islamabad airport and they will avoid long wait at Saudi airport. The implementation of this agreement started yesterday.

The prime minister expressed the hope that with the support of the Saudi government, this facility will be provided to the pilgrims going from Lahore and Karachi next year. The federal cabinet approved the setting up of Insurance Tribunal in Rawalpindi. This new tribunal will not incur any additional expenses but the existing Accountability Court No 4 will be converted into an Insurance Tribunal. The federal cabinet approved the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on 11 May 2023.

