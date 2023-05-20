LBF, GSCP announce completion of pilot project

LAHORE: Lahore Biennale Foundation’s (LBF) innovative initiative, the Green School Certification Program (GSCP), is proud to announce the successful completion of its pilot project. The program, which focuses on leveraging the power of art and education with a series of pedagogical and co-curricular activities, aims to equip teachers, schools, and students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the challenges posed by climate change and promote sustainable practices.

The certificate distribution ceremony for the project was held at the E-Library, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the pilot project and recognized the dedication and commitment of the teachers, students, and schools involved in the Green School Certification Program.

The Green School Certification Program aims to empower the next generation of eco-citizens by fostering long-term sustainable practices at the grassroots level. The program includes teacher training workshops, the establishment of eco clubs in all participating schools, waste collection modules for recycling, and the promotion of eco-friendly practices within educational institutions.

Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director LBF and Author of the Green School Certification Program said, “With the successful implementation of the pilot project, LBF and our partners are committed to bringing the program to other schools city-wide and are also deeply committed to expanding the role of the program to colleges, offices and restaurants etc.” “The Project is a true example of art and education creating circular economy and whole system’s approach. Along with imparting climate education, reduced waste and upscaling of PET bottles (plastic waste) are two of the big achievements of the project.”

The certificate distribution ceremony was moderated by Lahore Biennale Foundation with certificates distributed among 430 participants (86 Teachers and AEOs and 320 Students).

