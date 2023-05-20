SAARC Presidency: Pakistani trade delegation set to visit Dhaka

KARACHI: A 35-member business delegation from Pakistan is expected to participate at the handover-takeover ceremony of the Bangladesh Presidency to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chambers of Commerce and Industries (SAARC ICC) for the term 2023-2024. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Dhaka during 24-25 May 2023.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad and the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Karachi have extended necessary supports including extending necessary visas to the business delegation from Pakistan. The Missions also coordinated with the Federation of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Headquarters in Karachi. Two groups of seven businesspersons from FPCCI called on the Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi. They discussed issues of promoting mutual trade and commerce between the two countries bilaterally and under the aegis of the SAARC ICC.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will takeover the SAARC Presidency for the term 2023-2024. The handover-takeover ceremony will be held in Bangladesh with the presence of the SAARC ICC Executive Committee. The General Assembly of the SAARC ICC is scheduled during 24-25 May 2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The SAARC ICC Members from Pakistan are expected to visit Bangladesh to attend the SAARC ICC event of handover-Takeover Ceremony of its Presidency for the Term 2023-2024.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi S M Mahbubul Alam elaborated that the SAARC ICC encourage Trade, Service, Industry, Small & Medium Enterprise, and Agriculture, Intra-Regional through creating strong business linkages amongst the entrepreneurs of the region of South Asia. It also makes recommendations to safeguard the economic and business interests of the SAARC member countries. Further the body serves as a consultative body of the private sector of the region to provide input/ feedback on regional economic issues. SAARC ICC also encourages member countries to accord preferential terms of trade to each other and finally strive towards the gradual realization of the SAARC Economic and Monetary Union. The SAARC body also promotes the exchange of commercial, technical, industrial management and scientific information, education and know-how amongst its members and also collate, collect and disseminate statistical data and conduct joint research and development among the SAARC Member Countries.

S M Mahbubul Alam mentioned that the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka will warmly welcome the business delegation from Pakistan. He further expressed his optimism that as the President of the SAARC ICC Bangladesh would play a significant role in promoting the causes of the organization.

