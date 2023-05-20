Two separate raids conducted: DGI&I Karachi seizes ‘banned’ injections worth Rs36m

KARACHI: The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs, Karachi, Friday claimed to have seized around 13,000 Boostin injections worth an estimated Rs36 million in two separate raids.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, revealing that an organized network is involved in smuggling milk-enhancing injections from different countries worldwide.

These injections are temporarily stored at various city locations and then supplied to animal farms for the purpose above.

In response to the information, DGI&I, Karachi, has made its intelligence network active, which spotted a person with many Boostin Injections near the Regent Plaza Hotel on May 13, 2023.

Reacting to this information, the team reached the place and spotted a suspect. When asked about the box, he tried to flee from the place, but later, he was nabbed and around 5,105 Boostin injections were recovered.

He was identified as Muhammad Ali alias Ali Gatha. During the initial course of the investigation, he claimed ownership of the confiscated contraband goods and disclosed that he, along with his partner, Mustafa Sikandar alias Mustafa Motiwala was involved in this illicit trade.

Later, his partner was also arrested, and on his information, the team recovered around 8000 injections and detained another person, namely Muneeb, from the Nazimabad area.

After further investigation from the detained persons, the team has caught a veterinary doctor, Hemon Das, who supplies these injections in and around Bhains Colony and Super Highway Karachi.

The value of the seized injections is estimated to be Rs.36 million. The cases have been registered against the detained persons, and further investigation is under way.

