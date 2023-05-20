Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Ittehad Chemicals
Limited 30.06.2023 10% Interim
Cash Dividend 19.05.2023
Habib Bank Limited 31.12.2023 15% Interim
Cash Dividend 18.05.2023
United Bank Limited 31.12.2023 110% Interim
Cash Dividend 18.05.2023
EFU General Insurance 31.12.2023 15% Interim
Limited Cash Dividend 19.05.2023
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd. 31.12.2022 25% Bonus Shares 18.05.2023
================================================================================
