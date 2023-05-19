AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
DGKC 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 69.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.43%)
KAPCO 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1%)
NETSOL 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.13%)
PAEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 60.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.81%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 100.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.71%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 7.3 (0.18%)
BR30 14,453 Increased By 100 (0.7%)
KSE100 41,535 Increased By 93 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,795 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Explosions, but no reported casualties after air raid alerts throughout Ukraine

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 10:37am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine early on Friday, with some areas later reporting explosions and officials saying anti-aircraft units were in action in several regions.

The alerts extended to all regions of the country for about an hour from 2 a.m. (2300GMT).

But there were no reports of strikes on infrastructure or civilian targets and no indications of casualties as the alerts were withdrawn in Kyiv and in central and southern regions.

Air raid alerts remained in force into the early morning hours of Friday in some eastern regions and throughout western Ukraine.

Ukraine says it advances, repels Russia attacks at Bakhmut

Ukraine’s military had said on Telegram that Russian aircraft were in the air and there was a threat of strikes from hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. An earlier military statement said some airborne targets had been downed, but gave no details.

The military also said central regions were at risk from drone attacks.

Explosions were reported in several regions, including Kriviy Rih in central Ukraine and Rivne and Lutsk in the west.

Officials in Kyiv said anti-aircraft units were in operation around the capital. Other cities reported similar anti-aircraft activity.

Russia’s Tass news agency, quoting Russian-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled area of Donetsk region, said Ukrainian forces had fired eight grad missiles into the Russian-held city of Donetsk after midnight.

There were no details of damage or casualties. Reuters was unable to verify details of any of the reported military activity.

Donetsk Russia-Ukraine war Kyiv’s Air raid Russia air raid

Comments

1000 characters

Explosions, but no reported casualties after air raid alerts throughout Ukraine

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

‘Supporting democracy’: 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Read more stories