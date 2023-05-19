AVN 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
EPCL 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 69.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
MLCF 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 76.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
TRG 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
UNITY 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,162 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.37%)
BR30 14,315 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 41,372 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,719 Decreased By -41.4 (-0.28%)
US oil may retest resistance at $73.33

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 09:49am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest resistance at $73.33 per barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a rising channel. The contract could be riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $63.64.

This wave consists of five smaller waves. The final small wave is unfolding towards $73.33-$75.74 range. All these waves seem to have been developing within a channel, which suggests a target of $74.54.

Key support is at $70.91, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $69.41. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a consolidation range of $70.02-$75.62. Given that the contract has risen far above a support of $70.02, it may test the resistance at $75.62.

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

A break above this barrier could open the way towards $82.55, while a failure to break it may signal the completion of the bounce from the May 4 low of $63.64. A deep drop could follow thereafter.

US oil

