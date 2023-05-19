AVN 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
May 19, 2023
Spot gold may slide further into $1,938-$1,947 range

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may slide further into a range of $1,938-$1,947 per ounce, as suggested by a projection analysis. The contract is riding on a wave c, which is expected to extend into a range of $1,929-$1,947, as this wave has briefly travelled below its 123.6% projection level.

Resistance is at $1,964, a break above which may lead to a gain into $1,970-$1,975 range.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline points at a target of $1,939.

Spot gold may end bounce around $2,020

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $1,613.60 indicates a lower target zone from $1,843 to $1,897.

Most likely, the trendline could be broken soon.

