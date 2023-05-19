AVN 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 30.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.49%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.54%)
DGKC 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 44.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 69.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.54%)
OGDC 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 59.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.44%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,178 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 14,377 Increased By 24 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,503 Increased By 61 (0.15%)
KSE30 14,767 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 07:01am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Emco Industries Limited              19-05-2023     11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited     20-05-2023     11:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited          22-05-2023     10:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills 
Limited                              22-05-2023     11:30
Indus Motor Company Limited          22-05-2023     12:30
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited        23-05-2023     11:00
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited                              23-05-2023     12:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited           24-05-2023     15:00
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering       25-05-2023     14:30
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) 
Limited                              26-05-2023     11:00
Pakistan International Container     30-05-2023     13:05
=========================================================

