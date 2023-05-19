AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2023 07:03am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
JS Bank Limited                    12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited #            12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Data Textiles Limited @            17-05-2023   19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited #      12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho Textile 
Mills Limited #                    13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Ghani C hemical Industries 
Limited (Class B) $                18-05-2023   20-05-2023
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company 
Limited                            19-05-2023   21-05-2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited #                          16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
Cyan Limited #                     16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited #       16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
(K E L S C 6) K-Electric 
Limited                            16-05-2023   23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Limited #             16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Limited #             17-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Limited #           18-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. #     18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited #                          18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                            19-05-2023   25-05-2023     NIL                           25-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited #                          19-05-2023   26-05-2023                                   26-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited            19-05-2023   26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            16-05-2023   29-05-2023     12.5% (F)      12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited      19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Limited      19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd              19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company 
Limited #                          21-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills 
Ltd. #                             22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) 
Limited #                          22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited #      22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited                   22-05-2023   29-05-2023     15% (B)        18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Packages Limited #                 23-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali                   23-05-2023   29-05-2023     14.34% (R)     19-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited #     23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited #        23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Pakistan International Container   24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited #      24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Loads Limited #                    24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited #        24-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited #               25-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                            30-05-2023   31-05-2023
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                     26-05-2023   2-Jun-23
Habib Rice Product Limited #       29-05-2023   5-Jun-23                                       5-Jun-23
JS Bank Limited                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23       17% (R)        25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Limited Term Finance 
Certificate (SNBLTF                24-05-2023   6-Jun-23
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries 
Limited                            31-05-2023   8-Jun-23       NIL                             8-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to

the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @

Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to

Ordinary Shares $

