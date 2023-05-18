AVN 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.31 (-11.83%)
BAFL 30.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.38%)
DGKC 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
FFL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HUBC 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
PAEL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.57%)
PPL 59.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.72%)
PRL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.25%)
UNITY 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,194 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,422 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.83%)
KSE100 41,617 Decreased By -216.3 (-0.52%)
KSE30 14,832 Decreased By -111.3 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Livingstone belts 94 in vain as Punjab’s play-off hopes fade

AFP Published 18 May, 2023 11:23am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DHARAMSALA: Delhi Capitals survived a blazing 94 by Liam Livingstone for a consolation 15-run win to push Punjab Kings to the brink of IPL elimination on Wednesday.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide Delhi to 213-2, a total that was threatened by Livingstone’s 48-ball blitz in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

Livingstone and Atharva Taide put on a 78-run stand. After Taide retired out on 55, the rest of the batting fell flat.

Delhi, who were already out of the play-off-race, kept the opposition to 198-8 despite Livingstone’s nine sixes and sloppy fielding, including two dropped catches.

“It was a bad performance in the field but we will take the win,” Delhi skipper David Warner said.

Punjab stay eighth in the 10-team table and need to win their final group match and depend on other results and net-rate to make the play-offs.

“It was frustrating,” Punjab captain Shikhar Dhawan said. “We didn’t bowl really well in the first six wickets, we should have taken some wickets the way it was swinging.”

IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the seven teams in contention for three remaining play-off spots in the T20 tournament.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the play-offs early this week and assured themselves a top-two finish in the group stage.

IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race

Warner (46) and Prithvi Shaw (54) put on 94 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for Delhi’s mammoth total.

The left-handed Warner set the pace with his attacking 31-ball knock as he hit former Delhi pace bowler Kagiso Rabada for two sixes.

Punjab left-arm quick and big buy Sam Curran denied Warner his fifty, but the left-handed Rossouw came in attacking with sixes and fours.

Shaw raised his fifty before falling to Curran. Rossouw finished off the innings with a destructive partnership with England’s Phil Salt.

Rossouw, who struck his first IPL half-century and was named man of the match, and Salt, who hit a 14-ball 26, took apart the opposition attack as they scored 41 runs in the final two overs.

IPL Kagiso Rabada Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Rilee Rossouw Sam Curran Dharamsala Himalayan hill

Comments

1000 characters

Livingstone belts 94 in vain as Punjab’s play-off hopes fade

Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

IMF board approves $3 billion Ghana loan agreement

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

Read more stories