May 18, 2023
LCCI puts its weight behind defence institutions

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed unwavering confidence in the armed forces of Pakistan by reaffirming its solidarity with the country’s defense institutions.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt jointly emphasized the business community’s firm commitment to standing alongside the armed forces.

Highlighting importance of maintaining law and order, the LCCI officials condemned the misuse of the right to protest, stressing that it should not be employed as a pretext for damaging historical buildings or private properties. They emphasized that protests should be peaceful and within the boundaries of the law to protect the interests and welfare of the citizens.

The LCCI, as a prominent representative of the business community, recognized the crucial role played by the armed forces in ensuring the country’s security and stability. They commended the armed forces for their dedication, professionalism, and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation against internal and external threats.

President Kashif Anwar stated, “The business community of Pakistan firmly believes in the strength and capabilities of our armed forces. We express our complete trust and confidence in their commitment to national security and development.” He further added, “While we acknowledge the right to protest, we condemn any act that undermines public order, destroys historical assets, or harms the welfare of our citizens.”

Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry urged all segments of society to maintain unity and work together for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He emphasized that responsible citizenship should be the guiding principle, highlighting the need to address concerns through peaceful dialogue and legal channels.

Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt emphasized the significance of upholding the rule of law, stating, “We must remember that progress and stability go hand in hand. The business community stands in solidarity with the armed forces and calls for responsible and constructive approaches to resolving any grievances.”

The LCCI’s statement reflects the sentiments of the business community, demonstrating their resolute support for the armed forces of Pakistan while underscoring the importance of maintaining peaceful avenues for expressing concerns and grievances.

