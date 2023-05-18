KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 21.179 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,142.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.454 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.439 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.018 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 619.125 million), Silver (PKR 540.457 million), Platinum (PKR 428.879 million), Natural Gas (PKR 207.838 million), DJ (PKR 160.667 million), SP 500 (PKR 101.405 million), Japan Equity (PKR 93.856 million), Copper (PKR 82.913 million) and Brent (PKR 32.049 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 10 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.752 million were traded.

