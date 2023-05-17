AVN 61.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.37%)
CBOT wheat may test support at $6.35

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 12:19pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT July wheat may test a support at $6.35 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards the May 11 low of $6.25-1/2. A wave c from this low has completed around a resistance at $6.65-3/4, as suggested by the deep fall from the May 16 high of $6.64-1/4.

The completion also marks the ending of a bounce from $6.03-3/4.

Wheat is expected to first drop to $6.25-1/2 and then head towards $6.03-3/4.

Resistance is at $6.50-1/4, a break above which may lead to a gain into the $6.58 to $6.65-3/4 range.

Wheat eases after surge, corn and soy also lower

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at $6.70 and a falling trendline.

The failure is likely to be followed by a continuation of the downtrend from $8.10 towards $5.83-1/2.

A different calculation reveals a similar target of $5.61-3/4.

