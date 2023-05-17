AVN 62.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.8%)
Pakistan

‘ExamReady’ scholarship programme: TikTok, Edkasa partner with Sindh Education Foundation

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 06:54am
KARACHI: TikTok and edtech startup Edkasa are teaming up with the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) to extend the ‘ExamReady’ scholarship program to over 10,000 deserving students in the province, with the objective of digitising learning processes and building on improved learning outcomes.

In early 2022, TikTok, Edkasa and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) launched ExamReady, a first of its kind, STEM focused digital learning programme to facilitate online education and distance learning for high school students. Earlier this year, the ExamReady scholarship programme was announced to reward online study grants to 18,000 deserving students from across Pakistan.

The partnership with Sindh Education Foundation will help promote quality education across disadvantaged areas of Sindh. The scholarships will be extended to post-primary students in grades IX to XII in Sindh. The partnership is the latest in a series of steps taken by TikTok and Edkasa to improve learning outcomes through the use of technology, by providing secondary and high school students with a world-class online learning experience through the Edkasa app.

The ExamReady campaign, designed to help millions of Pakistani students, brought to life over 500 educational videos online covering Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. These included study tips and exam hacks. The educational videos became an instant favourite with Pakistani students on TikTok, garnering over 558 million views and close to 114,000 video creations since its launch.

TikTok’s success has also enabled it to create greater value through partnerships with apps like Edkasa that also has over 480,000 downloads.

Multiple testimonials from students and their parents have also conveyed that those who have struggled in the traditional classroom learning model due to an overburdened system have reaped immense value from the app and TikTok’s platform.

Zara Basharat Higgs, Manager Public Policy Programs and Partnerships, for South Asia and Pakistan, said that education is a fundamental right and technology has an integral role to play in improving access and outcomes for students.

Fahad Tanveer, CEO at Edkasa, said that there is great potential to be unlocked when we work together to make quality education more accessible for our children.

Abdul Kabir Kazi, Managing Director, Sindh Education Foundation, said that the Government of Sindh, through the SEF, has taken various steps for the promotion and development of education across the province, mainly in the form of Public-Private Partnership initiatives benefiting around 850,000 students in more than 2600 schools and non-formal education centers across Sindh.

