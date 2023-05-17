AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FIO provides Rs2.5bn relief to policyholders in 2022

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) has provided a monetary relief of Rs2.572 billion against the cumulative claim of Rs3.275 billion filed by complainants during 2022.

According to the annual report of FIO for 2022, 4634 complaints had been disposed of out of a total of 4740 complaints throughout the year. It is worth noting that M/s Jubilee Life Insurance Co. Ltd. stood as the highest sought-after company with 3089 complaints, followed by Adamjee Life Insurance with 327, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful with 122 and IGI Life Insurance with 121 complaints during the year.

Similarly, Bancassurance stood top among all the sectors with 2729 complaints, followed by term plans with 1710, death with 94, maturity claims with 22, group insurance with 13 and health with 11 complaints during 2022.

However, fire and crop insurance claims stood at the lowest ebb with only three and four complaints, respectively, throughout the year.

Karachi topped where 1144 complaints were registered with FIO, followed by 1054 in Lahore, 1032 in Multan, 819 in Islamabad and 515 in Peshawar.

Dr Khawar Jameel, FIOA, said his organisation had solved the problems faced by farmers regarding insurance claims of crops and livestock damaged by the recent floods on an emergency basis on the direction of President Arif Alvi. He said all the stakeholders, including banks, insurance companies and relevant ministries, had been asked to collect data on arable land and affected farmers on an urgent basis. He said a new regional office has been set up in Sukkur this year to cater to the needs of farmers of interior Sindh. According to him, his office had also carried out a special awareness campaign for farmers, but still, only four complaints of crop insurance were lodged during 2022, which were solved by his office.

Dr Khawar Jameel took charge of his office in 2019 and closed the year by providing a monetary relief of Rs400 million to the policyholders, followed by Rs2 billion in 2020, and the year 2022 has been closed on Rs2.5 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Jubilee Life Insurance FIO Pak Qatar Family Takaful Adamjee Life Insurance

Comments

1000 characters

FIO provides Rs2.5bn relief to policyholders in 2022

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories