AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.5 (0.71%)
BR30 14,472 Increased By 22.5 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,472 Increased By 397.3 (0.97%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 71.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight fall against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 11:20am
Follow us

After witnessing a volatile ride last week, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 11:05am, the rupee was being traded at 285.25 or Re0.17 lower.

During the previous week, the rupee underwent a volatile ride, seeing a record low of almost 299 before a dramatic U-turn saw it recover all its losses.

On Friday, the currency closed at 285.08 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, a week-on-week fall of just 0.52%, but not before it had lost nearly 3% a day earlier and nearly 2% on Wednesday.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Sunday it hopes a peaceful way forward is found, a remark that comes as Pakistan wrestles with a simmering political crisis at a time of severe economic distress.

The IMF also stressed that staying within the policy framework agreed for the review and sufficient financing from partners remain key to regaining macroeconomic stability, amid reports that the government’s action plan would wither in the face of rising political noise.

Separately, the Washington-based lender said the amount of financing necessary to ensure Pakistan stays current on external payments has remained unchanged throughout discussions under the ninth review.

Globally, the US dollar rose to a five-week high against major peers on Monday as the safe-haven currency benefited from inflation worries at home and growth concerns globally, extending gains after its biggest weekly increase since September.

The greenback was buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields after a survey of U.S. consumers’ long-term inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2011, putting a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next month back in play.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, reached 102.75 for the first time since April 10 in early Asian trading before then easing slightly to 102.63. It rallied 1.4% last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand in top global oil consumers United States and China offset bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from any OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in US buying for reserves.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices US dollar forex reserves Exchange rate US dollar index IMF and Pakistan intraday update

Comments

1000 characters
Shahzad May 15, 2023 12:59pm
Stock market suppose to be 30000 immediately.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight fall against US dollar

Protest against SC: JUI-F workers reach Red Zone, demand CJP’s resignation

Thai opposition parties agree to coalation after election success

Biden ‘optimistic’ on debt talks with Republicans as default looms

Honda Pakistan ‘prepares to resume operations’ after months-long closure

Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on ‘peace’ mission

ECC struggles to lower prices of essentials

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Read more stories