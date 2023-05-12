AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dramatic U-turn: rupee stages comeback, settles at 285.08 against US dollar

  • Massive gain comes a day after it plunged near the 300 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 04:27pm
Follow us

After hitting a record low a day earlier, the Pakistani rupee witnessed a spectacular comeback against the US dollar, registering a massive gain of nearly Rs14 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee finished with an increase of Rs13.85 or 4.85% to settle at 285.08 against the US dollar.

The massive appreciation comes after the rupee finished at a record low of 298.93 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As the dust settled a bit on the political front after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, and violent protests ended, investors took some positive cues from the development.

Additionally, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar again moved to pacify markets that Pakistan, with or without the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will not default and shall fulfill external obligations in a timely manner.

Taking to the media on Thursday, Dar said that there is a plan for foreign payments of $3.7 billion in May and June. He added that China is expected to roll over another $2.4 billion.

He also said the budget would be presented on June 9, 2023.

“The rebound comes on the back of lower political temperature,” said Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

The market expert said political uncertainty caused the depreciation. “What we were seeing for the past two days was random depreciation, which is being corrected,” he added.

Political volatility rose in Pakistan amid deadly unrest sparked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday that aggravated instability at a time of severe economic crisis and a delay in the IMF bailout.

“This is the highest ever day-to-day appreciation recorded on absolute terms,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The expert said that high demand for US dollars and political tension drove the rupee towards a record low.

“Yesterday (Thursday), Letters of Credit on account of oil payments were retired, which led to an increased demand for the US dollar. This was not the case today, thus the currency rebounded,” he added.

Internationally, the US dollar was clinging close to a more than one week peak on Friday as a slew of data overnight pointed to a slowing US economy, with investors betting that the Federal Reserve will further pause its interest rate increases.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.059% to 102.02, not far from the 102.15 it touched overnight, the highest since May 2.

The index is set to snap a two-week losing streak, gaining 0.7% this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Friday, heading for a fourth weekly decline, as renewed economic concerns in the United States and China revived concern about fuel demand growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Pakistan IMF forex Ishaq Dar Rupee US dollar index usd rate IMF and Pakistan pkrrate

Comments

1000 characters
Haq May 12, 2023 10:39am
Speculators, hoarders, black marketeers, smugglers.... Don't fear Allah & don't miss any opportunity... no matter what are the consequences
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
lol May 12, 2023 11:37am
@Haq, they don't believe in God or the Hereafter despite what they say...deaf dumb and blind. Lets see how all their billions in cash, cars and properties protect them in the grave !! Can't wait
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdullah May 12, 2023 01:02pm
@Haq, we as a nation will try to profit seeing prayer Matt's right before the day of judgement.Thats the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the poor.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Notsurprised May 12, 2023 01:29pm
Youthias continue to hold the country hostage. be it banks, judiciary, social media etc.. they profit from the panic and openly hope for default etc as long as they are not in power. these traitors are same as nazis of hitler. future is bleak unless fuhrer niazi is sidelined asap.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dramatic U-turn: rupee stages comeback, settles at 285.08 against US dollar

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Shireen Mazari, Yasmin Rashid taken into custody, says PTI

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

India’s IT department looking to tax Netflix’s India operations

Newly-launched night navigation increases FOTCO’s terminal capacity by 30pc

Read more stories