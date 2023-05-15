AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

A volatile week, indeed

Recorder Review Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

KARACHI: The rupee underwent a volatile week, seeing a record low of almost 299 before a dramatic U-turn saw it recover all its losses. On Friday, the currency closed at 285.08 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, a week-on-week fall of just 0.52%, but not before it had lost nearly 3% a day earlier and nearly 2% on Wednesday.

Violent protests, sparked by the dramatic arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, followed by deployment of army troops in two provinces and the federal capital rattled the markets with speculators also having a field day.

The Supreme Court declared Imran’s arrest “illegal”, prompting a reversal of the rupee’s losses, a development that was followed by the Islamabad High Court granting interim bail to the former prime minister.

At the same time, on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front, the lender reiterated its stance on securing additional necessary funding assurances from partner countries, while a staff-level agreement continued to elude Pakistan authorities.

The rupee is likely to take its cue from political developments, as simmering tension continues to envelope the economy.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 2 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 286 and 289, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR lost 4 rupees for both buying and selling, closing at 317 and 320 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 3 rupees for buying and 3 rupees 10 paisa for selling, closing at 80.50 and 81.30, respectively.

Agaist Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 2 rupees 50 paisa for buying and 2 rupees 55 paisa for selling, closing at 78.00 and 78.75, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 285.10

Offer Close Rs. 287.10

Bid Open Rs. 283.60

Offer Open Rs. 285.60

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 286.00

Offer Close Rs. 289.00

Bid Open Rs. 284.00

Offer Open Rs. 287.00

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee Open market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar

Comments

1000 characters

A volatile week, indeed

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Thais reject army-backed govt, opposition to open coalition talks

Read more stories