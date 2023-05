BENGALURU: Indian shares were off to a subdued start on Monday, as optimism over cooling domestic retail inflation offset the weakness in global equities due to worries of an US economic slowdown.

Indian shares edge higher amid earnings rush; eye on key US data

The Nifty 50 was up 0.04% at 18,322.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.09% to 62,083.40.