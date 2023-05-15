Zelensky calls Germany ‘true friend’ as Ukraine readies riposte

BERLIN: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called Germany a “true friend” in his country’s battle against Russia, as Berlin pledged unwavering support for Kyiv ahead of a widely expected counter-offensive.

Berlin unveiled a new military package for Kyiv worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), its biggest yet for Ukraine, just before Zelensky’s first visit to Germany since Russia’s invasion. “In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values,” Zelensky wrote in the guestbook at the German president’s official residence.

He also thanked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany’s “powerful support” in the form of the armaments package, saying “everything in this security package will significantly strengthen our defence”.

“Now is the time for us to determine the end of this war this year. This year, we can make the aggressor’s defeat irreversible,” he said.

Ukrainian forces have been training troops and stockpiling Western-supplied munitions and hardware that analysts say will be key to reclaiming territory captured by Russia. Once accused of reticence in supplying military gear to Ukraine, Germany has since become the second-biggest contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems to the country, after the United States.

Scholz on Sunday reiterated Berlin’s firm backing, telling Zelensky directly: “We will support you for as long as it is necessary.”

Zelensky said he would urge Scholz to support Ukraine’s bid for fighter jet deliveries, though he did not specify if he was seeking aircraft directly from Germany.

Together with Scholz, Zelensky will head later Sunday to the western German city of Aachen, which this year is awarding him and the Ukrainian people the Charlemagne prize — an honour awarded for efforts to foster European unity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are also due to attend the ceremony in Aachen — giving Zelensky the opportunity for direct talks ahead of an EU summit in Reykjavik on Tuesday, followed by the G7 gathering of world leaders in Hiroshima, Japan.