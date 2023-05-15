ATP chief demands govt end socio-economic injustice

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah called the growing economic and social injustice the mother of all ills.

Shah while talking to media persons here on Sunday demanded pragmatic steps to remove inequality, provision of speedy justice and upholding the constitution and rule of law in the country. The ATP chairman opined that division in the society will foster bitterness and animosity between classes, threaten democracy, and destabilize the economy. He said his party is carrying an organized movement for political awareness and social and economic justice.

He added the campaign has been launched from Khyber to Karachi and Gilgit Baltistan to Azad Kashmir, which will be sustained.

Faiq said all facilities, speedy justice and incentives were provided to the elite class but all fundamental rights of ordinary citizens have been violated, which is sheer injustice and a clear negative of basic rights that had been guaranteed by the constitution of the country. Elite class availed justice overnight but poor masses spent whole life but didn’t get justice, he noted.

He continued the provision of education, health and other basic facilities/amenities to citizens of the state is the prime responsibility of the state but people have been deprived from all these facilities because of the current political and the oppressive and cruel system. The ATP chairman said cruelty, poverty, backwardness and deprivations, lawlessness and inflation are main issues which are only ruining social fabric of the society but all hampered the economic and social progress and kept the nation lagging behind all sectors locally and internationally. Shah said the poor are becoming poorest and the rich are becoming richest. He said there were separate laws for the rich and poor in the country.

He asked to end the class-based system and division and inequality among the rich and poor and ensure equal all basic amenities, opportunities to put the country on a path of sustainable progress. Besides, he said the international commitment that had been made by Pakistan internationally, which can only be fulfilled and goals and objectives set for poverty alleviation, removal hunger, starvation, deprivations by taking serious and proactive measures by responsible people of the state.

