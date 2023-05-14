'Dirty dealer': Ahsan Iqbal says Imran wants to hide behind violence, lawlessness

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that PTI chief Imran Khan wants to hide behind violence and lawlessness and has “come out as a dirty dealer," Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the media in Narowal, he said that the PTI chief has been unable to provide “receipts” in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“When it is your turn to give receipts, you are crying? When it is your turn to give receipts, you have […] burnt everything? Just because you don’t have receipts and you don’t have an answer?”

Further talking about the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that Imran's claim that the cabinet had given the approval for the transaction is not true.

“You waved around the envelope and that this important case had also been accepted. And when other ministers inquired about the case, you snubbed them and shut them up,” he said.

During the occasion, he criticised Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, saying the top judge should direct all judges to “welcome suspects” in the same manner he welcomed the PTI chief at the court.

"Suspect who stole Rs60 billion from the nation was welcomed by the CJP," he said and demanded that all suspects be treated in the same way.

Earlier, Iqbal said the government had no vendetta against PTI Chairman, adding that he was not being victimised politically.

Speaking to international media, Iqbal said: “Imran was arrested in a case pertaining to corruption and this is part of accountability”.

“NAB made the arrest in a legal manner but PTI workers and supporters resorted to violence and anarchy in the country,” he said, adding: “Taking a country hostage is fascism.”

The Supreme Court earlier declared Imran Khan’s arrest as illegal and ordered his “immediate release”, barely minutes after the former prime minister was presented for his hearing on Thursday. During the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial had criticised the manner in which Imran was arrested.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to hold a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday in protest against the apex court’s decision to release PTI chief Imran Khan.

Workers of all PDM parties will gather outside the Supreme Court for a “powerful but peaceful” sit-in outside the top court.