Maira switching station: NOC issued to five Chinese to work at project

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) for five Chinese nationals at Maira Switching Station Project site in Rawalpindi, with the condition that they will not visit sensitive and defence installations, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Deputy Secretary Interior (CPEC) Muhammad Ayaz, in a letter to Power Division, cited the latter’s letter of February 13, 2023 titled “NOC/ security of Chinese national working on Maira Switching Station Project site at Rawalpindi”, financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB), in which NOC regarding visit/ work/ stay of the following Chinese nationals was sought: (i) Lyu Honglin, Project Manager; (ii) Sun Dexin, Deputy Project Manager; (iii) Ye Jianbao, Site Engineer; (iv) Zhu Qubo, Site Engineer and; (v) Meng Zhengli, Site Engineer.

Management crisis in NTDC costs country dearly

Ministry of Interior informed Power Division that NOC is issued for five Chinese nationals to work on the project site subject to the following conditions: (i) company may strictly warn the foreigners to stay within the company premises and to refrain from visiting sensitive installations; (ii) foreigner(s) are not be allowed to visit prohibited/ restricted areas and any defence installation; iii) No Global Positioning System (GPS) will be carried/ used by the foreigner; (iv) no map is issued to foreigners without permission; (v) result of Geological, Seismic and other tests are not exported outside Pakistan; (vi) no photography/ video coverage by the foreigner is allowed and no such equipment be carried; (vii) no aerial survey/ photography is allowed without permission; (viii) no warlike/ objectionable/ contraband material to be carried/ used; (ix) area clearance by Military Intelligence Directorate, GHQ; (x) physical security of the foreigner(s) to be coordinated with the local administration as per rules/ SOPs on the subject;(xi) use of wireless equipment is prohibited; (xii) all regulations regarding movement of foreigner(s) in Pakistan issued by this Ministry from time to time are fully observed in letter and spirit; (xiii) foreigner(s) visiting sites may be instructed to take safety measures against COVID-19 and; (xiv) NOC will be cancelled in case of adverse remarks from any security agency.

Ministry of Interior has also requested Power Division to convey to NTDC that foolproof security arrangements may be strengthened by deploying more security apparatus/ manpower at the project site, to avoid any untoward incident.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023