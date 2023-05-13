AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senior Saudi diplomat: Sudan’s warring parties to resume talks on Sunday

Reuters Published 13 May, 2023 12:40pm
Follow us

RIYADH: Representatives of Sudan’s warring parties will resume talks on Sunday on how to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid and remove troops from civilian areas, a senior Saudi diplomat said.

The parties will remain in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah to start the next phase of the negotiations after agreeing on Thursday to the plan to protect civilians, the diplomat said on Saturday.

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan

The kingdom has also invited General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, to an Arab League summit which is scheduled to take place in Jeddah on May 19.

Sudan MENA Sudan fighting Sudan evacuations Saudi diplomat

Comments

1000 characters

Senior Saudi diplomat: Sudan’s warring parties to resume talks on Sunday

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

Transit, bilateral trade: Tajik exporters given full access to Pakistani ports

TAPI project: talks in Islamabad on 15th

Cabinet censures CJP’s ‘good to see you’ remark

‘I’ll not de-notify army chief if re-elected,’ says IK

PDM says will stage protest outside SC

IHC bars IK’s arrest in cases across country till 15th

China’s Oppo to shut down chip design unit as smartphone sales slump

IHC stays IK’s indictment in Toshakhana case

SAIR – May ’23: Pakistan’s weight estimated at 0.6pc in MSCI FM Index

Read more stories