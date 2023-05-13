Pakistan and Ethiopia: ‘Direct flights help enhance economic and trade relations’

KARACHI: Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Pakistan Ibrahim Khalid Tawab has said that the direct flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia will prove to be a catalyst for enhancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Ibrahim said that the inauguration of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad today and the start of direct flights between Pakistan and Ethiopia will prove to be a milestone in advancing diplomatic, economic, cultural and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

Addressing a Pakistan- Ethiopia Business Forum on the occasion of inauguration on Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad with Ambassador of Ethiopia in Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and other dignitaries, he said that in order to increase the economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Pakistan, three basic factors are crucial: promotion of economic cooperation, promotion of trade and export and mutual investment.

Ibrahim Khalid said that the role of Ethiopia will be extremely important for the promotion of economic and trade relations with Pakistan in the African region, so the business communities of both countries have a heavy responsibility to do their best in mutual economic and trade cooperation.

He said that with the opening of the Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan and the start of direct flights, it is clear that the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries is inevitable in the future and the role of the business community and the chambers of Commerce will be very important in this. We need advance planning and actionable thinking.

Ibrahim Khalid said that under his leadership, a 70-member delegation of Pakistani businessmen went on a visit to Ethiopia where business meetings were held, which gave an opportunity to the business communities of both sides to understand each other and gave positive indications for mutual business on both sides.

He said that in the business delegation, businessmen and investors from all major sectors of Pakistan including textile, leather, IT, paper industry, pharmaceutical and other sectors went to Ethiopia and had fruitful meetings with businessmen related to their sector and discussed future business plans.

He said that there are huge opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in Ethiopia which they can take full advantage of.

The Counsel General said that Ethiopia will prove to be the gateway to Africa for Pakistan, which is economic growth at a rate of 6.1 percent.

He said that Ethiopia with a population of 120 million is the second largest market in Africa in terms of population, and this large mutual market of 350 million people combined with Pakistan's market of 230 million people can bring economic benefits to both countries.

He said that Ethiopian Airlines is the largest airline in Africa, which has 170 international and 65 regional destinations, which can play its role in connecting Pakistan to all African countries and other destinations.

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan praised Ethiopian Consul General in Pakistan Mohsin Khalid Tawab for his efforts to increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said that such efforts should be continued for the development of deeper relations between the two countries in the future.

Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan reiterated that they would continue to play a role for further improving business relations between both countries.

