US oil may test support of $69.85

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support of $69.85 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $67.48.

A triple-top forming around $73.71 suggests a target of $69.85, which is also suggested by a retracement analysis that reveals a break below the former support of $71.41.

A bounce from the current level may be limited to a resistance zone of $71.41-$71.93.

The current fall looks like a continuation of the downtrend from $83.44.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $71.76.

The failure confirms a completion of the bounce triggered by the support zone of $62.89-$64.42. Oil is expected to revisit this zone very soon.

The further the contract drops, the less likely a double-top around $64.42 is proved.