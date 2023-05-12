AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Pakistan

Recovery of PTI leaders, workers: Multiple petitions filed in LHC

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
LAHORE: Multiple petitions have been filed before the Lahore High Court for the recovery of PTI leader Alia Hamza, former Governor Punjab Umer Cheema and workers of the party from alleged illegal custody of police.

Hamza Jamil Malik, the husband of Alia, in his petition alleged that the police barged into their house, violated the sanctity of the four walls and abducted his wife.

He asks the court to get his wife recovered from the illegal detention of the police and set her free.

Rabia Sultan, wife of former governor and PTI leader Umar Sarfraz Cheema, also filed a petition for the recovery of her husband from the custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Other petitions seek recovery of the PTI workers arrested by the police and detained under section 16 MPO including Mumtaz Hussain, Mian Muhammad Akram and Mian Muhammad Haroon Akbar.

Lahore High Court Anti Corruption Establishment Alia Hamza Umer Cheema Hamza Jamil Malik

