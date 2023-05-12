AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alleged leaked telephone call doctored: Hammad

Recorder Report Published 12 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar has said that the alleged leaked telephone call between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was doctored and its purpose was to put the superior judiciary under pressure.

Reacting to the leaked telephone call here on Thursday, the former federal minister clarified that it was an edited version of a two-day conversation when the former Prime Minister appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He explained that the call was made when Khan was in IHC and he was talking about the IHC Chief Justice in the talk, not about the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He added that those who were behind the audio leaks should understand that such attempts would not benefit anyone; the real issue was the restoration of democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution. “The doctored audio was another attempt to attack the superior judiciary,” he added.

While hailing the apex court’s decision of declaring Khan’s arrest illegal and subsequently, ordering his release, he said that the news of the PTI chief’s release sent a wave of jubilation in the nation. “After the apex court’s decision, a crackdown against the PTI intensified; reports of shelling and arrests of the PTI leaders and workers started pouring in. It seemed that the apex court’s verdict angered some quarters,” he maintained.

He asked the party workers, supporters and common citizens to travel to Islamabad and offer Juma prayers in the Capital.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Punjab Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas castigated Federal Information Minister Marryum Aurangzeb for the vile attack in the Supreme Court, saying once again Maryum has shown a fascist side of her party. “It was the same court that sent the PTI government home and this fascist government was full of praises for the court’s decision,” she added.

“Today, the same judges were ensuring supremacy of the rule and law and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was openly threatening the court. She (Maryum) has committed gross contempt of court and we were surprised why the court has not taken any action against her,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hammad Azhar Islamabad High Court Chief Justice of Pakistan Musarrat Jamshed Cheema leaked telephone call

Comments

1000 characters

Alleged leaked telephone call doctored: Hammad

Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Financing needs: Wapda seeks appraisal session with PM, ministers

March 2023: Nepra approves Rs3.94 per unit positive adjustment for KE

SC declares arrest of PTI chief ‘invalid’

UN rights chief urges ‘restraint’ from security forces

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

SBP’s FE circular No. 02 of 2023 ‘unfair’: TMA

$105m solar energy project: SED submits revised PC-1 to Planning Commission

Read more stories