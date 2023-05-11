AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may nudge higher after data indicates Fed may pause rate hikes

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 10:37am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian rupee is poised to open higher on Thursday, after largely in-line U.S. inflation data made it more likely the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates at its next meeting.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 81.94 to the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9850 in the previous session. Asian peers were mostly higher, but the offshore Chinese yuan weakened to 6.9450 to the dollar.

“We should open a bit lower (on USD/INR), but difficult to see any major move,” a spot trader at a private sector bank said.

“I am watching the yuan and that combined with how (USD/INR) has been, downside looks limited.”

The dollar dropped against its major peers, U.S. yields dropped and U.S. equities rose after the U.S. consumer inflation rate rose by 4.9%, the lowest in two years and marking the tenth straight month of decline. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 5% print.

Traders assess sustainability of Indian rupee’s decline, eye U.S. inflation data

The month-on-month and the year-on-year core inflation rate rose 0.4% and 5.5%, matching expectations.

“In our view, this is an encouraging print for the Fed,” BofA Securities said in a note.

“This report should keep the Fed comfortable with a hold in June. However, note that we have one more jobs report and one more inflation print before the June meeting.”

The Fed meets on June 13-14, while U.S. May jobs data is due on June 2 and inflation on June 13.

Odds of a rate hike at the meeting dropped further, with futures now pricing in just a 6% chance that the Fed will raise rates.

The 2-year U.S yield dropped to near 3.90% and the inversion between the 2-year and 10-year narrowed to around 50 basis points.

Indian rupees Indian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee may nudge higher after data indicates Fed may pause rate hikes

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

Not in favour of a ban on any political party: Bilawal

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

US debt ‘brinkmanship’ risks serious costs: Yellen

Third blast near India’s Golden Temple in a week

Inflation-fighting Bank of England eyes 12th rate hike

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

At least four killed, several hurt in Peshawar protest

Military reacts strongly

Read more stories