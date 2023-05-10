AVN 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
EPCL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUBC 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.25%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 61.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.35%)
BR30 14,503 Decreased By -95 (-0.65%)
KSE100 41,236 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.33%)
KSE30 14,800 Decreased By -139.2 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Traders assess sustainability of Indian rupee’s decline, eye U.S. inflation data

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 11:01am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was little changed to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning as traders gauged the near-term trend after the local unit suffered its worst day in almost two months in the previous session.

The rupee was quoted at 82.04 per dollar by 10:10 a.m. IST and has held a range of 81.9650 to 82.0650 so far.

The currency weakened 0.29% to 82.0375 on Tuesday, pressured by stop losses and dollar demand from importers, according to traders.

Indian Rupee ends little changed on likely dollar buying by RBI

“Although an increase in volatility is to be welcomed, the sustainability of the trend is considerably more crucial,” said Anindya Banerjee, head of research, fx and interest rates, Kotak Securities.

“The USD/INR has been in a downtrend since early March but has been unable to maintain an upward trend. Today, we need to see follow-through action. The U.S. inflation report tonight is a crucial piece of economic data.”

Economists polled by Reuters estimate the U.S. core inflation rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, matching the pace in March. The headline inflation rate is expected to have risen 5% on-year.

The data comes a week after the Federal Reserve left the door open to pausing its tightening cycle. Interest rate futures are currently pricing in a near 80% probability of a pause in June.

“The upside surprises in the U.S. job report last week have failed to drive much of a change in rate expectations, suggesting that it could have to take a significant pull-ahead in inflation readings to alter market expectations for an upcoming rate pause, along with 75 basis-point rate cuts by the end of the year,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at broker IG Asia.

Asian currencies were mostly rangebound, while equities were lower. The dollar index was hovering just above 101.50.

Indian rupees

Comments

1000 characters

Traders assess sustainability of Indian rupee’s decline, eye U.S. inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee remains at the receiving end against US dollar

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Read more stories