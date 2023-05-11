Rs105m collected thru price control app

LAHORE: Through the use of a smartphone application, Price Control Magistrate App, the Punjab government collected Rs105 million after penalising traders for charging high prices.

Through this application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), more than 11.7 million inspections were made so far and collected fines through e-Pay Punjab, said a PITB’s spokesperson here on Wednesday.

Under the Price Control Magistrate app, special price magistrates could monitor prices, quality and availability of all commodities, identify violators of official rates, take action on the spot and fine the culprits during price checks.

