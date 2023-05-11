AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt approves army’s deployment to control situation

Safdar Rasheed Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab government approved on Wednesday army’s deployment in the province to address the deteriorating law and order situation.

Decision to this effect was taken following Imran Khan’s arrest and massive protests across the country with a number of demonstrators gathering outside military cantonments, Corps Commander House and other sensitive places.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the federal government was “pleased to authorise the deployment of army troops for maintaining the law and order situation across Punjab in aid of civil power.”

It further stated that the government took the decision to exercise the powers conferred under Article 245 (functions of armed forces) of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act).

The notification highlighted that the exact number of troops, date, and area of deployment would be worked out by the provincial government in consultation with Military Operations Directorate, General Headquarters.

The deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among both the stakeholders, it said.

The notification stated that the request was made in view of the prevailing law and order circumstances apart from the safety of the life and property of citizens and government installations.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab government has announced the closure of colleges and universities across the province for two days due to deteriorating law and order.

The caretaker government of Punjab made important decisions regarding regular academic sessions at the educational institutions after protests sparked across the province. It was decided to close colleges and universities for two days, however, medical colleges will remain open. The provincial government will decide on regular classes of schools tonight.

The caretaker Punjab CM also summoned a report on the damage caused to the properties during protests after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest. He said legal action will be taken against the lawbreakers and necessary steps will be taken to maintain peace.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed that a raid is under way at party chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in with “heavy shelling going on right now.” She added that only Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi along with three employees is present at her home. PTI leader Azhar Mashwani has announced that the party has changed the party’s protest venue in Lahore to Jail Road, near Landmark Plaza as “police and the Rangers have blocked all roads [around] Liberty Chowk.”

He said a wheel-jam strike would be observed across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab government Imran Khan army’s deployment

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt approves army’s deployment to control situation

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories