Punjab govt approves army’s deployment to control situation

LAHORE: The Punjab government approved on Wednesday army’s deployment in the province to address the deteriorating law and order situation.

Decision to this effect was taken following Imran Khan’s arrest and massive protests across the country with a number of demonstrators gathering outside military cantonments, Corps Commander House and other sensitive places.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the federal government was “pleased to authorise the deployment of army troops for maintaining the law and order situation across Punjab in aid of civil power.”

It further stated that the government took the decision to exercise the powers conferred under Article 245 (functions of armed forces) of the Constitution and Section 4 (3) (ii) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (to discharge such functions as specified in the said act).

The notification highlighted that the exact number of troops, date, and area of deployment would be worked out by the provincial government in consultation with Military Operations Directorate, General Headquarters.

The deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among both the stakeholders, it said.

The notification stated that the request was made in view of the prevailing law and order circumstances apart from the safety of the life and property of citizens and government installations.

Meanwhile, the caretaker Punjab government has announced the closure of colleges and universities across the province for two days due to deteriorating law and order.

The caretaker government of Punjab made important decisions regarding regular academic sessions at the educational institutions after protests sparked across the province. It was decided to close colleges and universities for two days, however, medical colleges will remain open. The provincial government will decide on regular classes of schools tonight.

The caretaker Punjab CM also summoned a report on the damage caused to the properties during protests after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest. He said legal action will be taken against the lawbreakers and necessary steps will be taken to maintain peace.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari claimed that a raid is under way at party chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in with “heavy shelling going on right now.” She added that only Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi along with three employees is present at her home. PTI leader Azhar Mashwani has announced that the party has changed the party’s protest venue in Lahore to Jail Road, near Landmark Plaza as “police and the Rangers have blocked all roads [around] Liberty Chowk.”

He said a wheel-jam strike would be observed across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023