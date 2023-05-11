AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

IK has raised a profound question

Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

Hours before a deeply embittered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responded to ISPR’s statement through which the latter had warned him of legal action over levelling baseless allegations against the army, he decided to hit back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for accusing him of ‘maligning and threatening’ the Pakistan Army. According to the prime minister, “Imran Naizi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening the Pakistan army and intelligence agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable. His levelling of allegations without any proof against General Faisal Naseer and officers of our intelligence agency could not be allowed and would not be tolerated.”

However, in his responses to both the PM and ISPR, the incarcerated PTI founder has raised an identical question: “if we allege that one of the army officers has committed a crime, how is the institution being maligned?” That Imran Khan’s insistence with regard to his attackers carries a lot of weight in view of the fact it was he who was hit by four bullets in Wazirabad a few months ago is a fact. Having said that, I must say that Imran Khan has a bit of temper and can very often go overboard. But nobody should suspect his patriotism and his love and affection for Pakistan army as an institution. The prime minister had acted quite shrewdly with a view to cash in on the opportunity that Imran Khan had thrown up for him. Little did the prime minister know that no design or ploy can create a wedge between the PTI chairman and the army’s men and women and their families.

Najeeb Nakai (Gujranwala)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ISPR PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

IK has raised a profound question

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories