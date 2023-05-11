Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan and reiterated its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation.

“Pakistan welcomes and supports the efforts of [the] Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the representatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation.

