Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s efforts for peace in Sudan and reiterated its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation.

“Pakistan welcomes and supports the efforts of [the] Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to facilitate the pre-negotiation talks in Jeddah between the representatives of Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces geared to reaching a short-term ceasefire agreement and subsequent delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict,” Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Sudan situation through dialogue and consultation.

