Cases against Murad Saeed: LHC seeks details by 22nd

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought details of the cases registered against former federal minister Murad Saeed by May 22.

Earlier, a law officer requested the court to allow more time to submit the details and court allowed the time accordingly.

The counsel of Murad Saeed contended before the court that the petitioner and other PTI leaders were being victimised by the Police and Anti-Corruption department at the behest of the government.

He said dozens of cases had been registered against the petitioner but no information had been furnished to him.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to submit the details of the all cases registered against the petitioner.

