Three tennis courts inaugurated in Naya Nazimabad

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad has inaugurated three tennis courts of international standard by organizing exciting tennis matches.

In the sports festival of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, tennis matches were played between the players of Karachi Club and Modern Club, while a cricket match was played between Karachi Club and Naya Nazimabad team in the floodlights.

At the end of the matches, a prize distribution ceremony was held in which trophies were distributed to the winning teams and players. Naya Nazimabad team was declared the winner of the cricket match, while the man of the match trophy was given to Javed Mansoor for his brilliant 64 runs and 2 outs.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ashfaq Tola Minister of State and Chairman Reforms Revenue Mobilization Commission, Arif Habib Chairman Arif Habib Group of Companies, Samad Habib CCO Javidan Corporation, Asim Ghani President Karachi Club, Amin Merchant Secretary Karachi Club, Syed Muhammad Talha President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib said that he is trying to make Naya Nazimabad a world class sports city to promote the sport. He informed that cricket stadium, football stadium, basketball court, futsal ground and water tennis courts were already operational and several tournaments have been held here; however now tennis is being inaugurated to further boost the sport activities.

Naya Nazimabad gymkhana swimming pool, squash court, badminton arena, table tennis hall, snooker hall, gym and other facilities are under construction and will be completed very soon.

