AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Three tennis courts inaugurated in Naya Nazimabad

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad has inaugurated three tennis courts of international standard by organizing exciting tennis matches.

In the sports festival of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, tennis matches were played between the players of Karachi Club and Modern Club, while a cricket match was played between Karachi Club and Naya Nazimabad team in the floodlights.

At the end of the matches, a prize distribution ceremony was held in which trophies were distributed to the winning teams and players. Naya Nazimabad team was declared the winner of the cricket match, while the man of the match trophy was given to Javed Mansoor for his brilliant 64 runs and 2 outs.

The closing ceremony was attended by Ashfaq Tola Minister of State and Chairman Reforms Revenue Mobilization Commission, Arif Habib Chairman Arif Habib Group of Companies, Samad Habib CCO Javidan Corporation, Asim Ghani President Karachi Club, Amin Merchant Secretary Karachi Club, Syed Muhammad Talha President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana.

Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib said that he is trying to make Naya Nazimabad a world class sports city to promote the sport. He informed that cricket stadium, football stadium, basketball court, futsal ground and water tennis courts were already operational and several tournaments have been held here; however now tennis is being inaugurated to further boost the sport activities.

Naya Nazimabad gymkhana swimming pool, squash court, badminton arena, table tennis hall, snooker hall, gym and other facilities are under construction and will be completed very soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Arif Habib football stadium Naya Nazimabad tennis courts cricket stadium basketball court

Comments

1000 characters

Three tennis courts inaugurated in Naya Nazimabad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories