AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 06:55pm
Follow us

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday, with Aramco’s quarterly earnings lifting the Saudi index, while lower oil prices weighed on the sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.4%, buoyed by a 3.2% jump in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco after its first-quarter earnings beat market expectations, despite falling 19% over last year.

Net profit was 3.75% higher than in the fourth quarter, and the company said it would pay $19.5 billion in dividends for the first quarter.

Aramco was looking at introducing performance-linked dividends, in addition to its base distribution, CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

Among other gainers, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia advanced 2.6%, after reporting a steep rise in its quarterly profit.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.8% fall in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation , while Aramex slid 4.6% as the logistics firm is slated to report its first-quarter earnings.

Gulf markets end mixed on economic concerns

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished flat.

The Abu Dhabi bourse saw more downward pressures with some companies missing earnings estimates and oil prices returning to the downside, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

Oil prices — a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets — fell, relinquishing some of the strong gains of the previous two sessions with the market cautious ahead of U.S. inflation figures, which will be key to the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

The Qatari index reversed early losses to close 0.3% higher, with Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan advancing 3.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index declined 1.8%, as most of its constituents were in the negative territory, including top lender Commercial International Bank, which was down 2.1%.

According to Mourad, the Egyptian bourse continued to see a strong selling trend from international investors as sentiment remains cautious.

“At the same time, local investors continue to support the market but the main index could find some resistance near its last peak.”

========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.4% to 11,305
 ABU DHABI        was flat at 9,689
 DUBAI            down 0.3% to 3,571
 QATAR            gained 0.3% to 10,747
 EGYPT            lost 1.8% to 17,326
 BAHRAIN          added 0.5% to 1,923
 OMAN             eased 0.2% to 4,673
 KUWAIT           dropped 0.8% to 7,664
========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf market

Comments

1000 characters

Aramco bolsters Saudi index; Dubai eases

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Read more stories