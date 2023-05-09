AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU lawmakers speed process to get ammunition for Ukraine

AFP Published 09 May, 2023 05:10pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

STRASBOURG: EU lawmakers on Tuesday voted to speed up consideration of a law to boost ammunition production in Europe to the tune of 500 million euros ($550 million), due to efforts to supply Ukraine.

The decision should see the new legislation – termed the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP) – in place by the end of the year, MEPs and European Commission officials said.

The spending proposal, initiated by the commission, comes as the bloc seeks to supply one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next 12 months, adding to a stream of military deliveries.

But shifting such large amounts of munitions to Ukraine has severely depleted stocks in EU member countries’ arsenals, creating the need for the new ammunition-production act.

Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with US air defence system

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a joint news conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the ASAP law “will help member states to ramp up the production… and speed up the delivery of ammunition to meet Ukraine’s and member states’ needs”.

The draft legislation calls for tapping the EU’s European Defence Fund and another mechanism the commission has suggested creating under a July 2022 proposal called the European Defence Industrial Reinforcement through common Procurement Act.

Member states will also be asked to co-finance the new ammunition production lines making howitzer shells and missiles, and stepping up gunpowder output and refitting old ammunition.

The European Parliament’s biggest political group, the European People’s Party (EPP) – to which von der Leyen also belongs – called for ASAP’s legislative procedure to skip the usual parliamentary committee phase to “urgently” accelerate its adoption.

One of its MEPs, Christian Ehler, told the parliament as it voted for the truncated process that “we have to ramp up European production of the ammunition that is urgently needed in support of Ukraine in the war launched by Russia, but also for Europe itself”.

EU lawmakers Ukraine crisis Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine’s military

Comments

1000 characters

EU lawmakers speed process to get ammunition for Ukraine

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

iPhone maker Foxconn buys huge site in India tech hub

Ukraine says it has alternatives if grain export deal not extended

Read more stories