AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Petition seeking restoration of PA: LHC dismisses plea with fine of Rs100,000

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of a citizen with a fine of Rs 100,000 seeking restoration of the Punjab Assembly. Earlier, the court asked the counsel about the locus standi of the petitioner.

The counsel pleaded that his client is a political worker and added the assembly was not dissolved by adopting a due procedure of law. The court observed this petition is only wastage of time and dismissed same for being not maintainable. The court also fined the petitioner of Rs 100,000 for filling such a frivolous petition.

The counsel however asked the court to withdraw the fine but the court denied the plea and dismissed the petition with fine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court Punjab assembly

Comments

1000 characters

Petition seeking restoration of PA: LHC dismisses plea with fine of Rs100,000

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories