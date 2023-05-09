Petition seeking restoration of PA: LHC dismisses plea with fine of Rs100,000

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of a citizen with a fine of Rs 100,000 seeking restoration of the Punjab Assembly. Earlier, the court asked the counsel about the locus standi of the petitioner.

The counsel pleaded that his client is a political worker and added the assembly was not dissolved by adopting a due procedure of law. The court observed this petition is only wastage of time and dismissed same for being not maintainable. The court also fined the petitioner of Rs 100,000 for filling such a frivolous petition.

The counsel however asked the court to withdraw the fine but the court denied the plea and dismissed the petition with fine.

