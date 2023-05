KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday rebounded to the fresh historic highs while silver fell on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs500 to the new highs of Rs 225,500 per tola and Rs429 to Rs 193,330 per 10 grams.

Silver slipped from its record highs by Rs80 to Rs 2870 per tola and Rs68.58 to Rs 2460.56 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold and silver prices stood for $2017 per ounce and $25.77 per ounce, respectively, traders said.

