Emergency medical aid shipment arrives in Sudan: WHO

Reuters Published 06 May, 2023 01:59pm
Photo: AFP
GENEVA: The World Health Organization chief said on Saturday that emergency medical supplies for some 165,000 people had arrived in Port Sudan from Dubai by plane and were set to be delivered to 13 health facilities.

The shipment of 30 tonnes including trauma and emergency surgical equipment is one of the first to arrive in the country since conflict broke out in mid-April, although distribution will depend on “security and access clearances”, the WHO said in a release.

Sudan’s warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia

Talks are taking place in Jeddah on Saturday between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following weeks of fighting that has killed hundreds of civilians and shuttered hospitals.

WHO Sudan Port Sudan Sudan fighting Sudan evacuations Sudanese army

