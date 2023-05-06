AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
E-Earn announces soft launch of latest co-working centre in DGK

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
LAHORE: E-Earn, an initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has announced the soft launch of its latest co-working centre in DG Khan, marking it as the fifth centre in Punjab.

As per the details shared by PITB on Friday, this co-working space has been established in collaboration with Infomecs, an IT solutions provider in the province. The launch of e-Earn DG Khan is expected to bring a positive impact on the local economy and provide opportunities for the freelancers to work in a productive and creative environment.

PITB is launching e-Earn province-wide in collaboration with private partners to establish a network of 11 e-Earn co-working spaces across the province. Currently, the network has been operational in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and now DG Khan.

These centres offer all the amenities that freelancers require for a productive and comfortable work environment and especially facilitates women and differently-abled persons by providing them with equal access to work opportunities. It aims at benefiting around 4000 freelancers, with the government subsidising up to 70 percent of the cost for each member.

