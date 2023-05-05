European equities attempt rebound at open

LONDON: European stocks rebounded Friday in opening deals before key US payrolls data, after sliding the previous day on banking concerns and news of rising eurozone interest rates.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.7 percent to 7,754.07 points compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index also advanced 0.7 percent to 15,846.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent to 7,384.91.

Asian stocks traded mixed on Friday following a slide on Wall Street driven by renewed fears of US banking sector turmoil.

Europe’s three biggest markets had fallen Thursday after the European Central Bank lifted interest rates again, one day after a hike from the US Federal Reserve.

European shares end lower as ECB slows rate hikes but signals more to come

The ECB joined the Fed in increasing its main rate by a quarter percentage point, slowing the pace of monetary tightening.