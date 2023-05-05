Cotton market: Spot rate steady amid modest business

AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

800 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund (condition) and 600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund (condition).

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 375 per kg.

