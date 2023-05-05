AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
Published 05 May, 2023
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Corporation Ltd            04-05-2023   05-05-2023   400% (i)        02-05-2023
Indus Motor Company Ltd          04-05-2023   05-05-2023   244% (iii)      02-05-2023
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              05-05-2023   07-05-2023   20% (ii)        03-05-2023
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd #         05-05-2023   08-05-2023                                  08-05-2023
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd          29-Apr-23    09-05-2023   NIL                            09-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd          03-05-2023   10-05-2023                                  10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #        04-05-2023   10-05-2023                                  10-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd                08-05-2023   10-05-2023   225% (i)        04-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           08-05-2023   10-05-2023   20% (ii)        04-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                  09-05-2023   10-05-2023   150% (i)        05-05-2023
KASB Modaraba **                 10-05-2023   10-05-2023
Pak Modarba 1st **               10-05-2023   10-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries Ltd #      04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd #                04-05-2023   11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd #    05-05-2023   11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Towellers Ltd                    09-05-2023   11-05-2023   30% (i)         05-05-2023
Habib Bank Ltd                   09-05-2023   11-05-2023   15% (i)         05-05-2023
The Hub Power Company Ltd        10-05-2023   12-05-2023   27.5% (iii)     08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     10-05-2023   12-05-2023   42.6% (i)       08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      10-05-2023   12-05-2023   18% (iii)       08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Ltd             10-05-2023   12-05-2023   23% (i)         08-05-2023
Allied Bank Ltd                  10-05-2023   12-05-2023   25% (i)         08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted         10-05-2023   12-05-2023   10% (ii)        08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Ltd             10-05-2023   12-05-2023   10% (i) 5% (B)  08-05-2023
MCB Bank Ltd                     10-05-2023   12-05-2023   60% (i)         08-05-2023
Rafhan Maize Products
 Company Ltd                     10-05-2023   12-05-2023   750% (i)        08-05-2023
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                          10-05-2023   12-05-2023   20% (i)         08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd #      05-05-2023   15-05-2023                                  15-05-2023
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        11-05-2023   15-05-2023   15% (i)         09-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            11-05-2023   15-05-2023   20% (i)         09-05-2023
Bestway Cement Ltd               12-05-2023   15-05-2023   50% (iii)       10-05-2023
EFU General Insurance Ltd        13-05-2023   15-05-2023   15% (i)         11-05-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           13-05-2023   15-05-2023   15% (i)         11-05-2023
C rescent Textile 
Mills Ltd. #                     09-05-2023   16-05-2023                                  16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd #         10-05-2023   16-05-2023                                  16-05-2023
United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd.                 12-05-2023   16-05-2023   10% (i)         10-05-2023
United Bank Ltd                  12-05-2023   16-05-2023   110% (i)        10-05-2023
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd                      11-05-2023   17-05-2023   20% (B)         09-05-2023
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd #                  09-05-2023   18-05-2023                                  18-05-2023
Power Holding Ltd
Sukuk (PESC2)                    11-05-2023   18-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd #                    12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                  19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd #              12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                  19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd #        12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                  20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd #              13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                  20-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
 Corporation Ltd #               16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                  22-05-2023
Cyan Ltd #                       16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                  22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Ltd #         16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                  23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Ltd #               16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                  23-05-2023
Systems Ltd                      17-05-2023   23-05-2023   50% (F)         15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Ltd #               17-05-2023   24-05-2023                                  24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Ltd #             18-05-2023   24-05-2023                                  24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline
 Pakistan Ltd                    18-05-2023   24-05-2023   NIL                            24-05-2023
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd #                   18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                  25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co           18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                  25-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui &
 Co. Ltd. #                      18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                  25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd      19-05-2023   25-05-2023   NIL                            25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Ltd              19-05-2023   26-05-2023   15% (B)         17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd #     19-05-2023   26-05-2023                                  26-05-2023
Century Insurance
 Company Ltd #                   21-05-2023   29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Avanceon Ltd                     22-05-2023   29-05-2023   15% (B)         18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning &
 Weaving Mills Ltd. #            22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           24-05-2023   30-05-2023   NIL                            30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd           24-05-2023   30-05-2023   NIL                            30-05-2023
Pakistan International
Container                        24-05-2023   30-05-2023   NIL                            30-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd                      29-05-2023   5-Jun-23     17% (R)         25-05-2023
Atlas Honda Ltd                  7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23    130% (F)          5-Jun-23      21-Jun-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

